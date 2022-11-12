Cyprus Church leader Archbishop Chrysostomos II laid to rest

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Chrysostomos II, the leader of Cyprus' Orthodox Church, was laid to rest Saturday with a ceremony that reflected centuries of ecclesiastical tradition, eulogized as his church’s greatest reformer and an outspoken fighter for his people.
The spiritual head of the world's 300 million Orthodox, Istanbul-based Patriarch Bartholomew, was dressed in resplendent Byzantine vestments to preside over the funeral service at the St. Barnabas Cathedral on the grounds of the church's headquarters in Nicosia, the capital.