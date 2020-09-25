Cyberattack shut down computer systems at Nebraska Medicine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Medicine will resume normal operations “in days" following a cyberattack that shut down computer systems early Sunday, health system officials said.

Officials described the outage in a statement Thursday as a “significant information technology system downtime event. It led to the postponement of appointments for patients with elective procedures or other non-critical health concerns, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

The statement, which was provided by Dr. James Linder, Nebraska Medicine’s chief executive officer, said that the system’s emergency rooms have remained open, and no patients were diverted to other hospitals.

“People have done a yeoman’s job in making sure we deliver good patient care,” Linder told the newspaper.

No patients’ electronic medical records were deleted or destroyed, thanks to the system’s back-up and recovery processes.

The statement did not include any further information about the attack’s nature, extent or origins, nor did officials address whether patient medical or financial information had been exposed.