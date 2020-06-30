Cumberland County Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — All inmates and staff at the Cumberland County Jail will wear masks until further notice because an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus.

The inmate, who was jailed Saturday, was taken to a medical unit and tested because of possible exposure to the virus. The positive test result was returned Monday night, officials said.

The inmate was being housed in a negative-pressure jail cell that's intended to protect others, and was expected to be released Tuesday, said Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon. The inmate was arrested by Westbrook police for criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, he said.

It's the latest coronavirus case involving a detention center.

Prisoners and staff were tested at the Maine Correctional Center after an inmate tested positive, and the same is happening at Long Creek Youth Development center in response to a confirmed case.