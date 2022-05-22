‘Culture Crawl’ draws new visitors to theaters in Ridgefield, Westport, Wilton

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 5 1 of 5 H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Contributed photo / Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Contributed photo / Show More Show Less 5 of 5









RIDGEFIELD — A two-month initiative to promote cultural programs in Ridgefield, Westport and Wilton attracted more than 100 people to theaters, restaurants and businesses in the three towns, a survey found.

The inaugural Culture Crawl CT was held from late March to early May. Participants attended performances at the Westport Country Playhouse, Wilton Playshop and ACT of Connecticut in Ridgefield after a complimentary wine reception offered by Ginger Richardson representing Scout and Cellar. Guests also received swag bags with gift certificates, wine and gifts from local businesses valued over $500.