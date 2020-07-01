Cuddle up with Puzzles the cat

With a name like Puzzles you know this “teen” feline is going to be fun...and quite the character.

Puzzles is only 11-months old and is still kitten-ish in many ways. You can make a list of the various words that describe him and his personality. Spunky, spirited and inquisitive are just a few.

Besides playing with lots of toys, Puzzles has a softer and mellower side. Whether hanging out together or napping together, he is very attached and devoted to his human. A good snuggle is a necessary part of his day. Some additional descriptive words for Puzzles include sweet, loving and affectionate.

Puzzles has the most adorable markings with gray splotches on his white fur. He has been neutered and is current with necessary vaccinations.

He spent some time with a special foster mom and had the time of his life — now he wants his very own forever home. Sometimes he can get a little overexcited, so a home with older children might be best. Come in and meet Puzzles and cuddle up a little closer to this little charmer.

To make an appointment to meet a cat/dog/kittens/puppies, please call the shelter at 203-438-0158, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for Wednesdays. Visit our website at www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn about adoptable pets and volunteer opportunities. The ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South St.