Branchville Elementary Pack 126 held their monthly meeting at the American Legion Post 78 where they learned about proper care of our flag, the correct way to display and the retirement of un-serviceable flags. They also were shown how to properly way to fold the flag for storing and or presentation to a family for Military Honors. Commander Besse found the scouts to be very knowledgeable and interested young men. Pictured from left to right are scouts: Holden Peck, Winston Olenchock, Adam Olenchock, Bobby Sommerer and Winston Eide, standing in front of Legion Finance Officer Doug Clewell and Commander George Besse.