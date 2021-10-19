Crowds outside Myanmar's prisons await freed detainees GRANT PECK, Associated Press Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 8:25 a.m.
1 of15 Family members and friends wait to welcome released prisoners outside the Insein Prison Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's government on Monday announced an amnesty for thousands of prisoners arrested for taking part in anti-government activities following February's seizure of power by the military. AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A woman talks to her family members on a phone after she was released from the Insein Prison Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's government on Monday announced an amnesty for thousands of prisoners arrested for taking part in anti-government activities following February's seizure of power by the military. AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
13 of15 A detainee is welcomed by his mother after being released from Insein Prison Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's government on Monday announced an amnesty for thousands of prisoners arrested for taking part in anti-government activities following February's seizure of power by the military. AP Show More Show Less
BANGKOK (AP) — Crowds gathered Tuesday outside prisons around Myanmar, waiting for at least a glimpse of friends and relatives who were being freed under an amnesty for people arrested for protesting against military rule.
The head of the army-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, announced the amnesty covering more than 5,600 people on Monday. State television said it included 1,316 convicts who would be freed from prisons around the country and 4,320 others pending trial whose charges would be suspended.