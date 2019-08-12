Cris Jacobs, Town Mountain to perform on CHIRP stage this week

Cris Jacobs

Cris Jacobs performs in the free CHIRP summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park. Rain venue is the Ridgefield Playhouse.

After a decade, five records, and 200 shows a year as principal songwriter and frontman for Baltimore-based band The Bridge from 2001-2011, Jacobs is now writing music for his own band.

For more information, visit chirpct.org or acousticcelebration.org.

Town Mountain

Town Mountain performs in the free CHIRP summer concert series on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park. Rain venue is the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Town Mountain have made a name for themselves in bluegrass and roots circuits and have amassed a sizable catalog of original songs. They’ve toured with a who’s who of like-minded artists, including Ralph Stanley and His Clinch Mountain Boys, the Del McCoury Band, Greensky Bluegrass, Yonder Mountain String Band, and many others. In 2016, Town Mountain made their Grand Ole Opry debut, performing both at the Opry House and at the famed Ryman Auditorium. Rolling Stone says Town Mountain brings “A fresh perspective on fast-fingered traditional bluegrass, with forays into rockabilly and old-school country.” For more information about the band, visit townmountain.net.

Underwritten through the great generosity of the Ridgefield Thrift Shop.

