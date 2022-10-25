Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor's debate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage Tuesday as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign's only televised gubernatorial debate.
Hochul blasted Zeldin’s past support for abortion restrictions and for former President Donald Trump, while Zeldin vowed to repeal liberal criminal justice reforms and criticized Hochul's push to send millions to abortion providers expand access for a predicted surge in out-of-state patients.