Crews trying to prevent fire from jumping Columbia River

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Firefighters are trying to prevent a fast-growing wildfire from jumping the Columbia River.

The fire on the Colville Indian Reservation was likely started by lightning last Friday and has since grown to about 62 square miles (161 square kilometers).

The fire, southeast of the town of Keller, Washington, is moving east and has almost reached the banks of the Columbia.

It is only about 25% contained by about 900 firefighters.

No structures have burned in the remote area.

Smoke from the fire has hurt air quality in Spokane, which is about 60 miles east.