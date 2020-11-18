Crews stop wind-driven wildfire in Reno; cause unknown

A fire is seen burning in the Caughlin Ranch area of Reno, Nev., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Firefighters are battling a wildfire in southwest Reno that is threatening some homes in dangerously high winds. Dozens of residences were being evacuated on the edge of the Sierra foothills. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire destroyed or damaged a dozen homes and other buildings in southwest Reno before being stopped by firefighters, authorities said.

Investigators on Wednesday would try to determine what started the fire reported Tuesday afternoon, Fire Chief David Cochran said during a Tuesday evening briefing.

The fire grew to have a perimeter of 1,200 acres (5 square kilometers) before crews from multiple fire departments stopped its forward progress but not all of that area was burned, Cochran said.

Evacuations of affected area remained in place overnight.

Officials said up to 500 homes were threatened. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Winds gusting over 50 mph (80 kph) drove the flames but later subsided and rain fell in the area late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Authorities cut power to about 7,000 customers as a precaution, and numerous roads were closed.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has declared a state of emergency in response to the fire following similar declarations from the City of Reno and Washoe County.

The declaration makes resources from the local, state and federal level are available to assist as needed during this emergency.