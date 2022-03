FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Crews were searching Monday for a Kentucky miner who was working alone when a roof collapsed deep underground, officials said.

James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch began his shift as a roof bolter operator late Sunday at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Harlan County, which is owned by Inmet Mining LLC, of Knoxville, Tennessee, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said.