Crews respond to garage fire at Old Still Road home, no injuries reported

Crews respond to garage fire at Old Still Road home, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after Ridgefield fire and police crews responded to a garage fire Thursday afternoon at a single family home on Old Still Road, which sits off of Old Still Place near the intersection with Route 7 .

Emergency crews were first called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. for a burning garage.

Flames did not appear to reach the two-story yellow home from the attached garage, but smoke could still be seen billowing from the structure as of 5:18 p.m.

Officials said the homeowners were out of town when the blaze started, but an ambulance was on scene.

Crews completely blocked off to both lanes of traffic on Old Still Place with emergency vehicles.

The fire caused significant traffic delays for both north and southbound lanes of Route 7.