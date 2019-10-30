Crash in front of BMW of Ridgefield causes traffic delays on Danbury Road

One of Ridgefield’s main traffic corridors was significantly backed up around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

A multi-car crash in front of BMW of Ridgefield had traffic backed up in both directions as fire and police crews helped clear the scene.

As of 8:40 a.m. traffic near the crash site was back to its normal flow.

No details on the crash have been released yet.

