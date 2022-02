RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In 2012, Virginia lawmakers ended some Prohibition-era rules and allowed breweries to sell beer by the glass at their production facilities. The law sparked a boom in craft breweries, cideries and distilleries that is still going strong a decade later.

The legislation passed after a lobbying effort from what was then only about 11 members of the upstart Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. Now, there are close to 300 brewery members of the guild.