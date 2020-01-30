Coyote bites woman cross-country skiing in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A coyote that bit a cross-country skier in Yellowstone National Park didn't have rabies, park officials said Thursday.

The attack happened Tuesday morning on Grand Loop Road in the Canyon Village area.

Rangers treated the unidentified 43-year-old woman at the Canyon Visitor Education Center for punctures and lacerations on her head and arm before she was taken to another medical facility, park officials said Wednesday. Her condition wasn't immediately available.

The young coyote may have been starving because it had porcupine quills in its jaw and mouth, Yellowstone wildlife biologist Doug Smith said in a statement Wednesday. He said coyote attacks in the park are rare.