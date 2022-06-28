Courts asked to reinstate blocked Indiana anti-abortion laws

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Michael Caterina/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 AJ Mast Show More Show Less 3 of 3





INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's attorney general is asking federal judges to lift orders blocking several state anti-abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week to end constitutional protection for abortion.

An appeal of one of those blocked Indiana laws aimed at prohibiting abortions based on gender, race or disability was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019. But that was before former President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett strengthened the court's conservative majority.