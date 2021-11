VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver, Washington woman who was stabbed to death Sunday was denied a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband before he was charged with her murder, according to court records.

Monica Murrah received a temporary restraining order against Michael Murrah in 2020, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. She told the court at the time that he had threatened, hit and choked her multiple times, court documents say.