Court nixes appeal from mother of suspect who fled, drowned

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that police in a small southern Delaware town had no constitutional duty to rescue a teenager who drowned after he was handcuffed and tried to escape.

The court on Monday rejected an appeal filed by Carol Johnson-Krumm. She had sued the town of Seaford and its police department in 2016, arguing that her 19-year-old son, Justin Johnson, died because the town failed to have water rescue policies and provide water rescue training and equipment to police in violation of his due process rights.

A federal judge ruled in favor of Seaford officials last year, finding that the police had no constitutional duty to rescue Johnson because he was not in their custody.

The appeals court panel upheld that decision, noting that a person has no affirmative right to governmental aid, even if such aid may be necessary to secure life, but that the government does have some responsibility for those it takes into custody. The appeals court agreed with the judge, however, that Johnson was not in custody at the time of his death.

“Though he was still wearing handcuffs, police were unable to control him after he fled and made the fateful decision to jump into the Nanticoke River,” the court panel said. “It was the absence of police control — not police custody — that led to Justin’s tragic demise.”

Johnson drowned in July 2014 after police tried to take him into custody on burglary, fraud, identity theft and conspiracy charges. A warrant had been issued for his arrest based on a complaint filed by his mother after her bank notified her about questionable transactions involving her credit card.

Police learned that Johnson and a companion had gotten into his mother’s home, stolen her credit card and used it for six unauthorized transactions. According to court records, Johnson’s mother identified her son and the other suspect after being shown photos and surveillance video of them leaving a local Walmart after using her credit card.

Police spotted Johnson a week later riding his bike at the town’s annual Nanticoke Riverfest.

Officers approached Johnson and told him he couldn’t ride his bike in the cordoned-off area. As he got off his bicycle, officers told him he was under arrest and handcuffed him. As they began to pat him down and search his backpack, Johnson bumped an officer with his shoulder and took off running.

Police said Johnson jumped into the river, rolled over on his back and began kicking his legs to try to swim away from shore. One officer said Johnson appeared to be smiling at police before he stopped, appeared to tread water briefly before going under, then began yelling for help.

Two officers removed their gun belts and entered the water in an effort to save Johnson but were unsuccessful.