Court cuts fine for couple's burn pile that included animals

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon ranching couple, fined nearly $18,000 for creating an illegal burn pile that included 40 dead animals, contested the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s penalty and won.

A judge reduced the fine to $3,000 because the burn was on residential property, some existing regulations were ambiguous, and the couple, first-time offenders, cooperated with DEQ to make amends, The Capital Press reported.

The state had issued a $17,869 fine in October 2019, alleging that Mark and Bethany Wahl, rancher-owners of Wahl Livestock LLC in Lebanon, had violated two Oregon laws: leaving an open burn unattended and burning illegal materials, including furniture, garbage, dead cattle and dead sheep.

In 2011, Wahl provided the Agriculture Department with a detailed plan for composting and exporting dead animals. He also signed an understanding that animal remains would not be burned except in emergencies and under supervision of a veterinarian.

The incident occurred May 2019, when Fire Marshal Jason Bolen and Lt. Michael Maynard of the Lebanon Fire Department responded to a complaint about a column of black smoke with the smell of “roasting tires.”

Wahl contested burning the animals, which he said had died of pneumonia and were next to the burn pile.

“Everybody was paranoid that the deads were burning,” he said. “But they didn’t burn. The animals definitely got singed — I mean, exposed to heat and flame — but that’s it.”

The Environmental Quality Commission reduced the penalty to $12,000 in March after the couple contested the fine. Administrative law judge Micah Moskowitz has since slashed it to $3,000.

“DEQ is still reviewing the judge’s proposed order,” said Dylan Darling, Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson. The agency has the option to appeal.