Court allows seizure of camera in elk feeding case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania appeals court says a game warden had the right to seize a wildlife camera without a warrant during an investigation into illegal elk feeding in Elk County.

A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel on Friday overturned a county judge's ruling that a Game Commission wildlife conservation officer acted improperly in taking the camera.

The opinion says the officer warned 53-year-old Keith Robert Laskovich in 2016 not to feed elk at his hunting camp adjacent to a state game land, then seized the camera the following year.

The warden later got a search warrant for the camera's memory card and charged Laskovich with illegally feeding elk.

A judge threw out the evidence, but the appeals court says the camera was in plain view so the seizure didn't violate privacy rights.