Courage, 3-year-old Coonhound mix needs a forever home

Courage needs a forever home. Courage needs a forever home. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Courage, 3-year-old Coonhound mix needs a forever home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

It Takes Courage

Have you been thinking about adopting a dog and how it might change your life? Unconditional love is one change anyone should welcome.

Courage allows oneself to love and commit to another.

Courage is moving ahead despite fear of changes.

Courage is action.

Courage means heart.

Meet Courage, a handsome 3-year-old Black and Tan Coonhound mix from S.A.F.E. (Saving Animals From Euthanasia), a rescue based in Florida. S.A.F.E. knew ROAR would find Courage a place in someone’s heart and gave him safe passage here.

Courage wants a family to love and commit to.

Despite his fear of unknown change, Courage yearns to give his unconditional love.

Courage is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $350.

Don’t be a coward, act. Get up your courage and come meet our Courage at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter located at 45 South Street or go to www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn more.