County sheriff sued over COVID-19 outbreak at Colorado jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado has sued a county sheriff, claiming jail inmates went months without access to masks as confirmed COVID-19 cases increased in the facility.
The group filed the 36-page complaint in U.S. District Court on Sunday against El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder alleging widespread failures at the jail and “deliberate indifference” to the dangers of the virus resulting in more than 1,000 inmates contracting COVID-19 in late October, The Gazette reported.