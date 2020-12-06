County committee begins planning Las Vegas Shooting memorial

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, the Rev. Bill Minson, chaplain for the Las Vegas field office of the United States Secret Service, walks through the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden after candles were lit and names were read in memory of the victims of the shooting at a remembrance ceremony in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A public panel planning a permanent Las Vegas memorial honoring victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history heard that there’s no perfect answer to how a tribute should look and feel.

“The goal is to provide comfort and hope and facilitate healing,” Anita Ahuja, manager of mass violence response for the California Victim Compensation Board, advised the 1 October Memorial Committee during its initial meeting Nov. 25.

The seven-member Clark County group is beginning to plan a tribute expressing the voices of victims, survivors, victims’ families and first responders affected by the 2017 shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 at an open-air music festival.

The Las Vegas Sun reported the committee is seeking community input through public meetings, surveys and town halls to identify a location, size, design and funding for the memorial.

“We are not rushing this process,” Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “We want to create a memorial that is thoughtful and lasting, and we understand that the public discussion process may be emotional for people because many of us still live with 1 October every single day.”

Ahuja, an expert in mass violence education, has analyzed memorials that pay tribute to lives lost in other mass shootings and acts of terrorism, including the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Oklahoma City bombing that killed at least 168 people in 1995 and the Orlando nightclub shooting that killed 49 people in 2016.

Those memorials included victims’ name inscriptions, a peaceful setting, seating for gatherings and a combination of art and nature, she said.

The Sept. 11 memorial was completed 10 years after the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York collapsed in 2001.

It took six years before the tribute to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting came to fruition, and five years to build the memorial to victims of the Oklahoma City bombing, Ahuja told the committee.

The Las Vegas shooter killed himself before police blasted through the door of his 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay resort. Police and the FBI say that while it appeared he sought notoriety, they could not identify any “single or clear motivating factor” for the meticulously planned attack.

Ahuja said the architect selected to design the Las Vegas shooting memorial should be deeply entrenched in the community and understand how the tragedy affected it. Michael Arad, the architect who designed the Sept. 11 memorial, saw the south tower collapse outside his window, Ahuja said.

Mynda Smith, a 1 October Memorial Committee member and sister of a Las Vegas shooting victim, suggested the committee consider a more downplayed memorial over a large-scale project. Those have included museums dedicated to archiving the tragic event, fountains, large pools of water and significant landscaping jobs.

“I think we should consider how far or how small we can go. Simplicity is great too,” Smith said.

The committee will also need to determine where to place the memorial. If it’s constructed near the shooting site on the Las Vegas Strip, survivors visiting the site could experience retraumatization, said Karessa Royce, a survivor of the Las Vegas shooting and vice chairwoman of the committee.

“A lot of the victims in the community, they don’t want to go back there,” Royce said.

Tennille Pereira, director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center and committee chairwoman, said expenses should be considered early, along with community feedback.

She asked about including in the memorial names of those who died of injuries from the shooting years later. Initially, there were 58 victims, but two others who were wounded died during the last year.

Committee member Harold Bradford, an artist and designer, said architects need to be brought in early on in planning so they can understand what the community wants and not be rushed in to complete work on a short deadline.

Committee members agreed they have to get the project right.

“We don’t want to forget those whose lives were lost and forever impacted because of the devastating act of evil that occurred,” Kirkpatrick said. “We also don’t want to forget the strength and compassion our community showed -- from the first responders and everyday heroes who risked their lives to help victims to our caring residents who offered assistance in large and small ways in the aftermath.”

The committee meets the fourth Wednesday of every month at the Clark County Government Center. Meetings can be watched live on YouTube and on the committee Facebook page.