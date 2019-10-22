Halloween Walk to close Ridgefield’s Main Street on Saturday

The annual Halloween Walk will invade Ridgefield’s Main Street from from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26.

Downtown Ridgefield merchants, some dressed in costumes, will open their doors to trick-or-treaters who are gearing up for the Halloween season.

Main Street will be closed between Governor Street and Prospect Street.

It won’t be the only time this month that Ridgefield will get its trick-or-treat on. The police department will host its annual Trunk or Treat Halloween celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Lounsbury House on Thursday, Oct. 31.