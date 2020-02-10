Cost Guard rescues 4 from shipwreck on North Carolina beach

SHACKLEFORD BANKS, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four sailors from a fishing trawler that wrecked along a dangerous stretch of water near North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The crew members were lifted off the 78-foot (24-meter) fishing vessel before dawn Friday as it was being wracked by strong winds and tossed by waves, the National Park Service and the U.S. Coast Guard said in statements.

The trawler called Tamara Alane came to a stop in the sands of Shackleford Banks, the southernmost barrier island in Cape Lookout National Seashore, the National Park Service added. The crew had reported engine trouble and fuel issues in a distress call around 3:30 a.m. after trying unsuccessfully to set their anchor, the Cost Guard statement said. Eventually the boat began taking on water as it hit the beach.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the waters near where the ship became stranded have been deemed the “Graveyard of the Atlantic,” The News & Observer reported on Monday. More than 2,000 vessels have wrecked in the area, where warm Gulf Stream water meets a cold Arctic current, the newspaper said.

The Coast Guard and a marine salvage company surveyed the damage and began removing the vessel from the beach over the weekend after the weather calmed, according to the agency.