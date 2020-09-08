Correction: Election 2020-Nevada Congressional Candidate

In stories published Sept. 3, 2019, Oct. 18, 2019 and July 28, 2020 about congressional candidate Dan Rodimer, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Rodimer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from a 2010 incident and completed a six-week anger management course in exchange for the charge being dropped. Rodimer admitted in a deferred prosecution agreement to committing the offense of battery, but he did not plead guilty. As part of the agreement, he completed an anger management course and prosecutors agreed not to continue the case against him.