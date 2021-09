LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas teenager shot by a sheriff's deputy in June died of gunshot wounds to his neck and arm, according to a coroner's report released Wednesday.

The report from the Pulaski County coroner in Little Rock says that Hunter Brittain, 17, was killed during a predawn June 23 traffic stop when he stepped from his truck and approached the deputy with something in his hand, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The newspaper said it had requested the report on July 8.