Coronavirus streamcast at 4
Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media
The coronavirus situation in Ridgefield will be discussed later this afternoon.
First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Health Director Ed Briggs and Emergency Director Dick Aarons will be on a streamcast on the town website today, Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m., which will also be simultaneously broadcast on local cable TV public access channels.
The LIVE COVID-19 update with Town of Ridgefield personnel today 3/18/2020 at 4 p.m.
Access:
Channel 24
Website: ridgefieldct.org
Visit the website. See live streaming button and click on it.(left side of screen)
