Coronavirus looms large in final week of legislative session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On Monday, Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva acknowledged the threat from a new virus to the Florida economy, as he opened what could be the final week of this year's legislative session.

"We may be facing a very real challenge here. The coronavirus, while it had a rather minute effect on us, the panic surrounding it has had a real affect," he told his chamber Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the governor's schedule Monday was expected to be dominated by COVID-19. The governor was to again speak with Vice President Mike Spence, who President Trump has appointed to lead the national effort against the disease.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been 19 positive coronavirus cases in the state, and two deaths.

Florida health officials advised residents who have traveled internationally to self-isolate for 14 days after returning to the United States.

In particular, the Health Department is suggesting that anyone who traveled last month on cruise ships on the Nile River in Egypt self-isolate because some passengers have tested positive with the novel strain of coronavirus.