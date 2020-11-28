Coronavirus hospitalizations in Utah set record

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hospitalizations in Utah set a record Saturday, with 573 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the state.

In addition, The Salt Lake Tribune reported 2,043 newly confirmed cases Saturday, which is lower than usual likely because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Testing, too, declined significantly with 7,443 people getting a test.

The Utah Department of Health reported 14 more deaths on Saturday. Three of the people were between the ages of 25 and 44.

In the past week, 76 Utah residents have died from the disease — marking one of the deadliest seven-day stretches since the pandemic began.

The state's total death toll stands at 863.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

