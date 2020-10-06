Coronavirus closes Kentucky city's public works department

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — One Kentucky community is without a Public Works Department for two weeks after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The worker tested positive last week and contact tracers have since told the city that all 21 employees in the department need to quarantine, Richmond City Manager Rob Minerich told the Richmond Register on Monday.

The department will be closed for two weeks, Minerich said.

The agency is also known as the road department and helps the city manage things like curbside removal of yard waste, pothole repair and road striping.

With all employees out for two weeks, Minerich said it will take some time to get caught up.

“We just ask that everyone be patient with us right now when it comes to addressing those things,” he said.