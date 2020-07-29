Coronavirus cases tied to Chatham party climb to 13

BOSTON (AP) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases linked to a house party in Chatham earlier this month has climbed to 13, officials say.

The party July 12 was attended by 30 to 50 people, many of whom were apparently seasonal restaurant workers.

Chatham Director of Natural Resources Robert Duncanson told the Cape Cod Times on Tuesday that town officials are now “aware of 13 cases" linked to the party.

He said 34 people were tested Monday at a pop-up clinic for people who were at the party or had close contact with partygoers.

Also on Cape Cod, eight Falmouth lifeguards tested positive for the coronavirus last week after attending a party the week before, the newspaper reported.

Other lifeguards and town Beach Department staff are also being tested, Town Manager Julian Suso said.

___

CHARITY RIDE CANCELED

A charity bicycle ride from Springfield to Boston in memory of fallen police officers and firefighters has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

The 106-mile Ride to Remember was scheduled for Sept. 12, but with Massachusetts still banning large groups and requiring social distancing, the ride’s Board of Directors opted to cancel this year's in-person event, principal organizer John Delaney told Masslive.com on Tuesday.

Instead, people who have signed up for this year’s ride are invited to go for a ride, either solo or in small groups, along any route and any distance of their choosing.