Coronavirus cases in two nearby hospital workers; Ridgefield intensifies efforts against spread of virus

Town Hall and other public buildings in ridgefield have had hand sanitizers installed for use by the public.

With two health workers at nearby hospitals testing positive for the coronavirus — one an employee of both Danbury and Norwalk hospitals, the other a doctor who maade rounds at Bridgeport Hospital — the Town of Ridgefield is installing hand sanitizers in public buildings to help guard against the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

“Ridgefield public safety agencies, the Ridgefield School system, and the State of Connecticut’s Governor’s office continue to coordinate efforts to prevent the potential local spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

The two hospital workers who tested positive were New York residents who worked in Connecticut, but as of Saturday there had been no Connecticut residents confirmed with the virus — although public officials expect it is simply a matter of time.

“The Town is installing hand sanitizer stations at the entrances of our public buildings for the public to use on the way in to our facilities to help reduce the spread of germs,” Marconi said in a statement Friday. “We have also put sanitizers near all computers that the public have access to, and instruct them to sanitize prior to and after using our computers.

“We have increased the cleaning and sanitizing of all public building hand rails, public counters and all frequently used public areas and Town offices,” Marconi added. “Our Public Safety personnel are following CDC guidelines for how to protect themselves and you during this time as well.”

Marconi reiterated the measures public health authorities have said represent what Marconi calaled “the best way to prevent the spread of the COIV-19 virus and all other respiratory diseases.” The recommended prtective measures include:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;

Avoid touching yours eyes, nose and mouth;

Stay home when you are sick;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissues and then throw the tissue in the trash;

“Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning

products or sprays including cellphones, keyboards, and computer mice;

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds and if soap and water are not available, use

hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

“We ask residents who have traveled to any CDC Level 3 or Level 4 countries to follow the CDC

recommendations for quarantines,” Marconi said. “In addition, we ask that all residents traveling to keep a watchful eye on the travel advisories and information provided from the CDC before traveling and when returning to our area.

“You may find travel information at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

“In addition, the Town’s health department has added several links for those seeking guidance on this

issue on the Town’s site at http://www.ridgefieldct.org/health.

“You can find Governor Lamont’s most recent press release in regards to the COVID-19 virus at http://portal.ct.gov/Office-of-the-Governor/News/Press-Releases/2020/03-2020/Governor-LamontUrges-Connecticut-Residents-to-Follow-Ongoing-Travel-Guidance-From-CDC

“Both the CDC and WHO (world health organization) have extensive information about this virus and their recommendations,” Marconi said. “As the information is rapidly developing and changing, we always suggest you review their guidelines and public information for the most up-to-date info.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html - CDC Link

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019 - The WHO link