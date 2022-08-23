Coptic family loses six members in Egypt church fire SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2022 Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 2:16 a.m.
1 of9 Mariam Habeib, center, who lost six relatives in a fire at the Abu Sefein Coptic Christian Orthodox Church that killed 41 people during a Sunday service, receives condolences outside her house in the neighborhood of Imbaba, one of Egypt’s most densely populated, in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 16, 2022. For Habeib, the grief is never ending: She lost her older sister, two nieces and a niece's three young children. The tragedy left many families devastated, striking a Christian community that is one of the world’s oldest. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
IMBABA, Egypt (AP) — For Mariam Habeib, the grief seems never ending: She lost her older sister, two nieces and a niece's three young children in an intense fire that engulfed a church in Egypt's capital during a recent service and killed 41 people.
The Coptic Christian community is one of the world’s oldest, and no stranger to sadness. A minority in Egypt, Coptic Orthodox Christians have faced deadly attacks by Islamic extremists, restrictions on church building and outbursts of sectarian-motivated violence in recent decades. The most recent tragedy brought a flood of sympathy from around the country.