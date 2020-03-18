Cops: ringing doorbell leads to DUI arrest in Ridgefield

Ridgefield police arrested a Brookfield man they said crashed into a guardrail, and then repeatedly rang a homeowners doorbell until they called police.

Christopher Bickelhaupt was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain his lane March 8.

Police were called to Limestone Road around 4:23 a.m. that day, where the homeowner told authorities a man had been “repeatedly ringing the doorbell,” police said.

The man was described as a white male around 6-feet-tall, possibly intoxicated.

Police located Bickelhaupt a short while later. The 28-year-old told police he had left a party and had been drinking, police said.

Bickelhaupt failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest, police said.

Police said the collision damaged around 25 feet of guardrail and several trees, and left the Bickelhaupt’s vehicle with “extensive” damage.

Bickelhaupt was processed and released after posting $200 bond. He is due to appear in Danbury Superior Court April 21.