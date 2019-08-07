Cops ask for community’s help finding flag-burning suspects

Two American flags were burned on Barrack Hill Road in Ridgefield during the overnight hours of Sunday, July 7, and Monday, July 8.

The Ridgefield Police Department is searching for suspects who burned two American flags on Barrack Hill Road in July.

“Thus far, our officers have interviewed victims and witnesses, canvassed the area, researched similar vehicles to those observed by witnesses, and examined photos and surveillance video,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “At this time no probable cause has been developed, but we are not giving up.”

The flag burning incident happened overnight on July 8.

That same night, car windows were smashed and mailboxes were damaged on Barrack Hill Road, Golf Lane, Armand Place, Walnut Hill Road, and Pin Pack Road.

Witnesses described a suspect vehicle as being a gray Jeep Wrangler, police said. One suspect may have had dark hair and the other blond, curly hair.

The department said that anyone with information should call Capt. Bryan Terzian at 203-438-6531.