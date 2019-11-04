Cops & Robbers 5K benefits Women’s Center

Women's Center Board Chair Glori Norwitt with members of the Cops & Robbers 5K Women's Center Board Chair Glori Norwitt with members of the Cops & Robbers 5K Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cops & Robbers 5K benefits Women’s Center 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association hosted its annual Cops & Robbers 5K to benefit the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The runners got a head start, and then the police officers “gave chase.” Collectively, Ridgefield officers passed over 1,300 runners, raising funds for the nonprofit on a beautiful morning.

“The Women's Center would like to express huge thanks to the PBA and all of the officers who participated and organized this fun event,” said Glori Norwitt, chair of the Board of Directors for Women's Center of Greater Danbury. “The donations will help the Women's Center continue to serve the men, women and children of our town with free services of counseling, education, shelter, crisis intervention, in Danbury Superior Court, and more.”