Police: Man pulled gun on chief's daughter over cream cheese

MIAMI GARENS, Fla. (AP) — An angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel, according to Miami Gardens Police. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the police chief.

Police said the man became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week. He returned to the window, screaming at the employee. She asked whether he had paid for the cream cheese, at which point he became enraged and pulled out a gun, according to an arrest report.