Cooper urges speed as NC wind energy panel holds 1st meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A state government-led panel dedicated to boost North Carolina's economic environment for wind power projects must work swiftly to help the state reap industry benefits, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Thursday while attending the group's first meeting.
Cooper issued an executive order last June that created the N.C. Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies, while also setting electricity production goals through offshore wind turbines for the next two decades. His goal for 2040 would generate the equivalent of powering roughly 2.3 million homes.