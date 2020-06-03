Continuting Ed offers Tai Chi, photography, SAT prep

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Tai Chi classes

Tai Chi Exercises for beginners is available starting Monday, June 8, from 7:15-8:15 p.m. for six sessions for $74; and Friday, June 12, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for six sessions for $74.

This class is a meditation in motion and a gentle, full body workout combined, all done standing (no mat). This first class consists of 35 basic Tai Chi are exercises designed to promote better health, stress relief, balance and coordination, concentration, and internal organ massage, based on Step by Step Tai Chi: the Natural Way to Strength and Healing by Master Lam Kam Chuen.

Participants will need a set of 1 to 3 pound weights and a water bottle.

Instructor Rod Barfield, a former NYC teacher, has been doing Tai Chi exercises since 1994 and has studied the Tai Chi form under Gwen Roman for more than six years.

A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advance is registration required. Cardio and Yoga also are available.

Photography: The Art of Composition

Photography: The Art of Composition meets Wednesday, June 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $31. Participants will learn how to see a subject in different ways and create better images with confidence and creativity using elements of composition, like symmetry, lines, shapes, perspective, depth and dimension, color and more.

Instructors Dan and Deborah Tual are professional photographers who enjoy teaching others.

Advance registration is required. A discount is available to Ridgefield seniors ages 62 and over.

Princeton review SAT/PSAT preparation

Princeton Review SAT/PSAT Preparation is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

The Summer SAT Ultimate course allows students to prep for the Aug. 29 SAT. Class starts Tuesday, July 14 and meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 14 through Aug. 11 at the Annex. The Practice Tests are on July 14, 28 and Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The classes are July 16, 21, 23, 30; Aug. 4 and 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Town Hall Annex, 66 Prospect Street. Princeton Review will hold this class online if public buildings are not yet available.

Additionally, there is a self-paced SAT Prep course available online anytime. Tuition is $899. Mention discount Code RIDGEFIELD20 to pay the current sale price of $699 when you register. Visit www.princetonreview.com or call or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Princeton Review’s Westport, CT office at 888-2REVIEW.