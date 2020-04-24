Continuing Education online courses: Organic gardening, technology, photography

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Organic gardening 101

Organic Gardening 101 meets Monday, May 4 and 11, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Class will be conducted via live, online instruction and interactive participation.

Participants will learn how to start various kinds of gardens such as flower, vegetable, children’s, or butterfly/bee gardens from scratch or improve an existing garden and how to maintain them completely without the use of harmful chemicals. Discussion also includes which plants and varieties do well in this area, based on what the instructor has grown in her own gardens for more than 30 years.

Instructor Eileen Burton is a former horticultural manager for a large nonprofit organization and had a garden design business, Butterfly Gardens.

Advance registration is required. Cost is $39. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $31.

Technology classes via Zoom

Technology, Microsoft Office 2019, iPad, and iPhone classes are available online using the Zoom meeting platform. View the instructor’s screen and the instructor can view your screen, if you desire. Classes available soon include:

Using Social Networks: FaceBook, LinkedIn and Twitter, Friday, May 1, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

Photoshop Elements, Tuesday, May 5, 12 and 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $119.

Google Docs, Thursday, May 7, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

Excel Intro, Thursday, May 7 and 14, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; $79.

Excel Advanced, Wednesday, May 13 and 20, 12:30-3 p.m.; $99.

Word Basics and File Management, Thursday, May 14, 1-3:30 p.m.; $49.

Word Intermediate, Friday, May 15, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; $79.

Wix Websites, Cyber Security, Intermediate Excel, PowerPoint, eBay, iPad, iPhone, and more workshops are available. One on one tutorial sessions can be scheduled at times of mutual convenience. Discount available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older.

Photography course: Beyond Auto Mode

The Photography: Camera Settings and Features — Beyond Auto Mode workshop meets Wednesdays, May 6, 13 and 20, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Instruction is live, interactive, and online using Zoom. This course is for beginner and intermediate photographers using a DSLR camera (no point and shoot). This module walks you through the key camera settings so you learn how and when to use them and take the camera off auto.

Instructor Dan Tual is a portrait and event photographer with over 30 years experience and a past president of the Connecticut Professional Photographers Association. He enjoys sharing his love and knowledge of photography in a fun and informative way. Deborah Tual is a professional photographer with over 25 years of experience. She loves sharing her expertise about how images can be edited, enhanced, and used creatively to express an artistic vision.

Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $59.