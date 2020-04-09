Continuing Education online courses: Genealogy, spring cleaning, organic gardening

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Genealogy courses

Genealogy courses for people who are ready to delve into French and German records will be conducted via live, online instruction and interactive participation. Instructor Francoise Lampe has extensive experience doing genealogical research in the U.S., France and Germany. French and French Canadian Genealogy is available on Monday, April 20, from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

German Genealogy is available Monday, April 27, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Cost is $31 per workshop. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $25. Advance registration is required.

Clear the clutter spring cleaning workshop

Clear the Clutter Spring Cleaning workshop is available Tuesday, April 28, from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

While the planet is on pause, people are taking the time to clear the clutter. Do you have stacks of stuff? Professional Organizer Karen Pierce will help guide you through the decision making process. This class shows you step-by-step how to get organized and create a sacred space.

Call for dates if you need an evening class. Advance registration is required. Cost is $25. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $20.

Organic gardening 101

Organic Gardening 101 meets Wednesday, April 29 and May 6, from 7-8:30 p.m. or Monday, May 4 and 11, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Class will be conducted via live, online instruction and interactive participation.

Learn how to start various kinds of gardens such as flower, vegetable, children’s, or butterfly/bee gardens from scratch or improve an existing garden and how to maintain them completely without the use of harmful chemicals. Discussion also includes which plants and varieties do well in our unique area based on what the instructor has grown in her own gardens for more than 30 years.

Instructor Eileen Burton is a former horticultural manager for a large nonprofit organization and had a garden design business, Butterfly Gardens.

Advance registration is required. Cost is $39. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $31.