Continuing Education offers virual exercise, interior design and eBay classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Virtual yoga, tai chi, barre-lates classes

Yoga classes are available live, online using Zoom. These classes help participants stay calm as well as develop core strength and flexibility; build bone density and strength; improve posture and sense of balance, and meet fitness goals.

Morning Yoga Kickstart with Miriam Zernis, a Sivananda Yoga Master who was certified in India, starts Monday, April 27, 9:30-10:30 a.m. and Yoga for Body, Mind, and Spirit starts Wednesday, April 29 or May 13, 8:40-9:50 a.m. An evening class offered by Karen Pierce, yoga teacher and therapist, starts Wednesday, May 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tai Chi Exercises and Barre-Lates also start soon. Classes meet 5 to 8 sessions and cost $62 to $96. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older or disabled discount available. Advance registration required. You’ll need a mat, blanket, and water bottle.

Online interior design course

Finding Your Style and Colors in Décor course meets Monday, May 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom.

This design workshop will cover the historical styles popular now (such as traditional, arts and crafts, industrial, rustic, minimalist to maximalist to earmhouse, eclectic and the millennials’ granny chic, and more), discuss their elements, and help you discover your personal style. Participants will take a color questionnaire to help choose colors, discuss designer tips on how to use color, and see examples of rooms in different styles and colors. Handouts sent prior to class.

Instructor Linda Keefer has taught design for more than 20 years with interior designers, does makeovers of rental homes and apartments, and has degrees in History and Education. She has over 45,000 followers on Pinterest including many top designers and 75,000+ images of rooms.

Cost is $31. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older and disabled pay $25. Advance registration required.

Learn about buying and selling on eBay

Buying and Selling on eBay meets via Zoom Thursdays, April 30 and May 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. or Wednesdays, May 20 and 27, from 10 a.m.-noon.

Class provides hands-on experience using eBay to help you buy old or new items with confidence; convert household clutter to cash; start an eBay business; and sell items to downsize a collection.

Instructor Eileen Burton has a small French collectibles business and has spent more than eight years buying and selling on eBay.

Cost is $79. Other tech and computer classes also are available.