Continuing Education offers exercise classes, voice-over course, elder law seminar

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Strength and conditioning exercise classes

Total Workout online classes via Zoom are for all levels and focus on strength and conditioning.

Fit and Tight is an all in one workout combining aspects of Barre, Pilates, Muscle conditioning, stretch, and low-impact cardio. This workout will use light weights (2-5 lbs.); however, all exercises may be done without weights. Classes are on Mondays (6 sessions; May 11 through June 22; no class May 25; 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.; $74) or Thursdays (7 sessions; May 7 through June 25; no class May 21; 6 to 7 p.m.; $86). Barre-Lates is a fusion of Barre work and classical Pilates that helps you lengthen, tone and condition your core using light 2 pound weights. Classes are on Tuesdays (7 sessions; May 12 through June 23; 5:45 to 6:35 p.m.; $86).

Bring water and a mat. Instructor Patricia Anikewich holds many group exercise certifications and teaches at many Westchester and Connecticut fitness centers.

Ridgefield seniors age 62 up receive a discount. Upon completion of registration, a link and password will be provided.

Actor leads voice-over course

Voice-Overs — Now is Your Time course teaches participants to use their voice for commercials, films, videos and more.

Instructor Nicole Porche built her career as a professional film, television, theater and voice-over actor by demystifying the casting process and illuminating the business side of pursuing a creative career. This native New Orleanian has starred in series on the major networks Lifetime, The Food Network and Spike TV. Her years of experience in the film industry has afforded her the opportunity to teach others. She has earned her credits as an acting coach, casting director, producer and film director. She has been featured in Rolling Out and Celebrity Net Worth and more.

This workshop meets on Tuesday, May 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in an online webinar. Advance registration required. A secure link will be sent to those who have registered. Tuition is $31. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $25.

Seminar offers info on elder law

Elder Law Strategies: Asset Protection Trusts and Revocable Living Trusts is an informative seminar offered via Zoom Wednesday, May 20, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Attorneys Thomas E. Murphy and Michele F. Murphy discuss how to avoid depleting your funds on long term care, and preserve your independence and quality of life as they explain using Asset Protection Trusts. Also learn how to use revocable living trusts to avoid probate, minimize estate taxes, preserve IRA funds, provide for disabled family members, avoid conservatorship, and protect your estate from your children’s creditors. Additional topics include, but are not limited to irrevocable trusts, pros and cons of transferring assets, and new laws regarding powers of attorney and access to digital assets.

Attorney Thomas E. Murphy received his bachelor of science in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a career in corporate management. He then earned his juris doctor degree and a certificate in health law and policy from Pace University School of Law.

Attorney Michele F. Murphy, RN, MSN earned her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania, her master of science in nursing from Yale University, and her juris doctor from Pace University School of Law. Both attorneys also are accredited attorneys with Veterans Affairs, and are frequent lecturers on elder law and estate planning.

Advance registration required. Cost is $29. Senior discount and caregiver/relative discount available. Upon registration you’ll receive your Zoom link, password, and admit information.