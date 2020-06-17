Continuing Education

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Movement classes on Zoom

Yoga with Miriam Zernis, who studied in India to become an internationally certified Sivananda Yoga Master, meets Wednesdays (8:40 to 9:50 a.m.) and Morning Yoga Kickstart with Miriam Zernis meets on Mondays (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.); classes are in progress. New sessions start June 22 and 24. Or, there is a Tuesday class on June 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Students will move systematically through warmups, sun salutations and a short sequence of powerful poses to tone and strengthen all the muscle groups of the body; this is followed by a deep and healing guided relaxation.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Emma Tenley focuses on postures (asanas) and breath work and combines a gentle flow Vinyasa with slow and meditative yin yoga. Classes run Thursdays, 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A new session starts July 9 or join June 25, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will do sun salutations, backbends, hip and shoulder openers and more each week with some variations and end with meditation and deep relaxation. Attendees bring a mat, blocks, blanket or towel, and a water bottle. Instructor Emma Tenley has been practicing yoga since 2014. She got her 200 HR certification at Three Sisters in NYC and has been teaching for several years.

Tai Chi classes with Rod Barfield and full body workout classes with Pat Anikewich are in progress with new sessions starting soon. Most classes meet 6 or 7 sessions and cost $74 or $86. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older or disabled pay a discount rate. Advance registration is required. You’ll need a water bottle, mat, and blanket.

Online courses with ed2go

Instructor-facilitated online courses include business, computer, writing, grant writing, languages, health and online test prep including C++, Network+, QuickBooks, GED, GMAT, SAT, GRE, LSAT, and many more certification prep classes.

All courses run for six weeks. A new session of each course begins each month. The next sessions starts June 17 (if you start now, you can catch up), July 15, Aug. 12 or choose the “no instructor, start anytime, self-paced” option.

Courses are project-oriented and include downloadable lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas, and supplementary links that you can do anytime. Most of the courses cost between $99 and $120.

Italian summer conversation class

An Italian Summer Conversation class for people who have completed the previous sessions or have a comfortable command of the language meets on Mondays, July 6, 13, 20, 27 and Aug. 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom and may transition to a public building as health regulations permit.

The instructor, Sylvana Serravezza, is a native of Venice and teacher of Italian for many years at local universities and in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Cost is $126. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and older pay $101. Advance registration is required.