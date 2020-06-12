Continuing Education

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Learning a new language

Spanish, Italian, French and German classes are now available online, taught by native speakers using Zoom. These classes start soon and meet in the day or evening. Classes provide live, interactive, group learning. Beginning and intermediate to advanced classes are available.

Tuition is $94 to $163, plus text. Advance registration is required.

iPad and iPhone workshops

iPhone workshop will be held Thursday, June 18, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. iPad workshop is Friday, June 26, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Classes meet live and interactive online via Zoom.

Workshops are taught by tech author and instructor Lance Whitney, and cover use of email, calendar, and maps; how to take photos and videos, listen to music and podcasts, and organize apps. Participants should have a charged device, Apple ID and password available when class starts.

Tuition is $39/class. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $31. Advance registration is required.

How to sell items on eBay

How to Sell Items on eBay will be held live via Zoom Friday, June 19, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Participants learn how to set up accounts with eBay and PayPal and how to price and prepare the right items for sale. They discover how to list items to increase chances of a sale, how to work with buyers, how to ship items, and how to deal with any problems that arise.

Technology journalist and eBay seller Lance Whitney will lead the class. Whitney is a freelance writer for Time, AARP Magazine, PC Magazine, and other websites and publications. He’s written books on Windows 8 and LinkedIn. Previously, he was a system administrator and trainer with Ciba Specialty Chemicals. He’s taught a variety of continuing education courses at Ridgefield Continuing Education for several years.

Tuition is $39. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $31. Advance registration is required.

Designing a new kitchen

Kitchen Style and Renovation meets Tuesdays, June 30 and July 7, from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

This class will outline six recommended steps to design a kitchen, and discuss options for style, colors, and materials. Interior Architect Karen C. Karn will discuss several kitchens she has designed and answer questions about the design approach and materials she has worked with. Linda Keefer will review over 100 photos of styles in kitchen design — rustic, cottage, farmhouse, modern etc. — and show examples of color trends. Class participants may email pictures of their current kitchens or any kitchen questions to the instructors.

Cost is $39. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older and disabled pay $31. Advance registration is required.