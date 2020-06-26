Continuing Ed offering more classes on Zoom

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Technology classes on Zoom

Technology, Microsoft Office 2019, iPad, and iPhone classes are available via Zoom. Classes include:

Excel Intro, Tuesday and Thursday, July 7 and 9, 10 a.m.-noon, $79.

Excel Intermediate — Linking Worksheets and Books, Functions, Goal Seeking, More Charts, Tuesday and Thursday, July 14 and 16, 10 a.m.-noon, $79.

Excel 2019 for Windows — Pivot Tables, Charts, Lookup, If, Scenarios, Tuesday and Thursday, July 21 and 23, 10 a.m.-noon, $79.

CyberSecurity: How to Protect Yourself on the Internet, Thursday, July 9, 1:30-3:30 p.m., $39.

Internet & Email Basics for Beginners, Wednesday, July 15, 3-5 p.m., $39.

PowerPoint 2019 Basics, Wednesday, July 15, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $3.

PowerPoint 2019 Enhancements, Wednesday, July 22, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $39.

Wix Websites, Photoshop Elements, eBay, Google, LinkedIn, Word and Windows 10 workshops also are available. One-on-one tutorial sessions can be scheduled at times of mutual convenience. Discount available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older.

Live, online total workout classes

Fit and Tight combines aspects of Barre, Pilates, muscle conditioning, stretch, and low-impact cardio. This workout will use light weights (2-5 lbs.); however, all exercises may be done without weights. Classes run Mondays, June 29; July 6, 13, 20 and 27, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Cost is $62.

60-Minute Calorie Burn Workout uses low-impact cardio, weight training and core work to help speed up one’s metabolism and burn calories. Classes are Thursdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 6 to 7 p.m. Cost is $62. Attendees have water, a mat, and light weights available for either class. Instructor Patricia Anikewich holds many group exercise certifications and teaches at many Westchester and Connecticut fitness centers.

Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $50. Classes meet via Zoom. Upon completion of registration, a link and password are provided for admission to the workout.

Virtual SAT prep courses

Princeton Review’s Ultimate SAT/PSAT Preparation includes 18 hours of live instruction, three proctored practice tests, and access to over 200 online drills and exercises. The Summer SAT Ultimate course allows you to prep for the Aug. 29 SAT. Class starts Tuesday, July 14 and meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 14 through Aug. 11 online from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. Additionally, there is a Self-Paced SAT Prep course available online anytime. Tuition is $899. Those who mention discount Code RIDGEFIELD20 pay the sale price of $699 when they register. Visit https://www.princetonreview.com or call or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Princeton Review’s Westport, office at 888-2REVIEW.

Lentz & Lentz SAT Prep is offering PSAT/SAT Prep classes. There are two online options for this class. Group 1 starts Monday, July 6 with English meeting Mondays, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Math meeting Tuesdays, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Group 2 starts Saturday, July 11 with English meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Math meeting on Sundays, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $440 (8 sessions, 24 hours) and includes all course materials. Visit https://www.lentzsatprep.com/ or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Kitchen style and renovation course

Kitchen Style and Renovation, a two-session Zoom class meets Tuesdays, June 30 and July 7, from 7-8:30 p.m., live, interactive via Zoom. Class will outline six recommended steps to design a kitchen, discuss options for style, colors, materials, and what contractors and designers say are current and upcoming trends in kitchen design.

Interior Architect, Karen C. Karn, will discuss real life examples of kitchens she has designed and answer questions about the design approach and materials she has worked with. Linda Keefer will review over 100 photos of styles in kitchen design — rustic, cottage, farmhouse, modern etc. — and show examples of color trends.

Class participants may email pictures of their current kitchens or any kitchen questions to the instructors.

Cost is $39. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older and disabled pay $31. Advance registration is required.