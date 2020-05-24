Continuing Ed: Photography, novel writing, LinkedIn, yoga, Windows10, elder law

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Photography: The Art of Composition

Photography: The Art of Composition meets Wednesday, June 9, from (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $ 31). Participants will learn how to see a subject in different ways and create better images with confidence and creativity using elements of composition, like symmetry, lines, shapes, perspective, depth and dimension, color and more.

Instructors Dan and Deborah Tual are professional photographers who enjoy teaching others.

Advance registration required. Discount available to Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and over).

How to write a novel, short story

Writing a Novel or Short Story, a class with author Michael Canavan, covers how to successfully create, develop, or complete your novel or short story by first focusing on the basics, such as character development of major and minor character backgrounds, scene creation, and a fully developed plot of all the main conflicts and actions of your story, building scenes that move your story ahead through first, second, and final drafts.

Instructor Michael Canavan is the author of two novels, a collection of short stories, and nearly a dozen nonfiction books. He has taught creative writing in CT, MA, and NY. He also is a graphic artist and guitar musician.

Advance registration is required. Cost is $98. Class is Thursdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. live, interactive, and online via Zoom.

Intro to LinkedIn

Introduction to LinkedIn workshop meets Thursday, June 11, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The class will focus on the steps needed to create a LinkedIn profile to promote one’s professional achievements. Beyond creating a profile, participants learn how to build their network by connecting with other professionals. The class also covers the steps for posting updates, following other people, asking for recommendations, and joining specialized groups.

Instructor Lance Whitney is a technology journalist and the author of the book “Teach Yourself Visually LinkedIn.”

Cost is $39. Advance registration required.

Yoga, Tai Chi classes available

Movement classes are available live, online using Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Gentle Evening Yoga with Miriam Zernis enables participants to wind down their day in this class based on the undiluted, classical and holistic approach to yoga. Students will move systematically through warmups, sun salutations and a short sequence of powerful poses to tone and strengthen all the muscle groups of the body; this is followed by a deep and healing guided relaxation. Instructor Miriam Zernis is an internationally certified Sivananda Yoga Master (in India) with over 20 years of experience teaching yoga asana and philosophy, a certified Holistic Health Coach, Reiki Master and Kirtan (devotional chanting) artist. This class meets Tuesdays, June 9, 16, 23; July 7 and 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $62.

Yoga for Body, Mind, and Spirit with Miriam Zernis meets Wednesdays, 8:40 to 9:50 a.m. and Morning Yoga Kickstart with Miriam Zernis meets Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; classes are in progress. New sessions start June 22 and 24. Contact us if you would like to join early.

Tai Chi Exercises (Beginner), a meditation in motion and a gentle, full body workout combined, all done standing (no mat) are available starting Monday, June 1 (6 sessions; 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.; $74) and Friday, May 29 (7 sessions; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; $86)

Full body workout and Spin classes with Pat Anikewich are in progress with new sessions starting soon. Most classes meet 6 or 7 sessions and cost $74 or $86. Ridgefield sSenior (age 62 and older) or disabled discount available. Advance registration required. You’ll need a water bottle, mat, and blanket.

Workshop on Windows 10 Basics

Windows 10 Basics, an instructor led, interactive online workshop meets Friday, June 12, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to customize the Start menu and desktop, how to use the Windows 10 Edge browser, how to personalize Windows 10 though its array of settings, how to speak to Windows 10 using the Cortana voice assistant, and how to shop for apps at the Windows Store.

Long-term instructor Lance Whitney is a freelance writer for Time, AARP Magazine, PC Magazine, and other websites and publications. He’s written books on Windows 8 and LinkedIn. Previously, he was a system administrator and trainer with Ciba Specialty Chemicals. Class meets online using Zoom. Advance registration required. Cost is $39. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $31.

Elder Law workshop focuses on Medicaid

A new Elder Law How to Keep Medicaid from “Taking it All” workshop is available Wednesday, June 10, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Attorneys Thomas E. Murphy and Michele F. Murphy explain that whether you are planning for your future long term care or confronting a loved one’s current long term care, you can structure your legal documents, assets and income to use some of Medicaid’s technical rules that create opportunities that can be carried out over time, and others that can be implemented within a month. By knowing those rules, you can protect your assets and income from future Medicaid (Title XIX) exposure and even stop current Medicaid asset depletion. Learn how to develop the optimal plan whether you face long term care down the road or right now.

Topics to be covered include: asset and income limits, spousal protections, converting exposed assets to exempt assets, avoiding transfer-of-asset penalties, use of trusts and annuities, targeted spend-down, qualifying despite being over-asset or over-income, and avoiding liens and recoveries.

Advance registration required. Cost is $29. Senior discount and caregiver/relative discount available.