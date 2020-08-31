Contact tracing, cleaning after student tests positive

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — School is continuing as scheduled in a New Hampshire school district after one student tested positive for COVID-19, triggering a contact tracing effort and cleaning at the school.

WMUR-TV reports the Riddle Brook School student in Bedford who tested positive is suspected to have contracted the virus at a sports camp in another town. The student had been in the building on Friday. Half of the class was at the school, which is on a hybrid learning system.

The test for the student, who was asymptomatic, came back positive on Saturday. Families were notified Sunday with an email and voicemail.

“We worked with the school principal, the teacher and DHHS worked with the family to be able to determine who, if anyone, would have been within 6 feet for a cumulative time of 10 minutes within a 4-hour period,” Bedford School Superintendent Mike Fournier said.

None of the students at Riddle Brook met that criteria. Administrators believe protocols in place such as masks, distancing and reduced class sizes prevented further transmission.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Sunday, 7,254 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of nine from the previous day. The number of deaths remained at 432. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 22 new cases per day on Aug. 16 to 21 new cases per day on Aug. 30.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.